Fortress Investment Group and Mubadala Investment Co. have agreed to acquire 90.01% of the equity of Fortress that is currently held by SoftBank Group Corp. The transaction, announced May 22, 2023, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Fortress Investment was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Joseph Coco and Blair Thetford. Fortress Investment's senior management was counseled by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Christopher Gandia, Daniel Lavon-Krein and Carlo Zenkner. Mubadala Investment was represented by Shearman & Sterling. SoftBank was advised by Morrison & Foerster.

May 22, 2023, 2:54 PM

