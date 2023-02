Corporate Deal

CTM Group Inc. has agreed to acquire ScooterBug Best Lockers, a locker provider for high-traffic tourist destinations. The transaction, announced Feb. 21, is expected to close later this month. Financial terms were not disclosed. Salem, New Hampshire-based CTM Group is advised by a Sidley Austin team that includes partner Vijay Sekhon. Counsel information for ScooterBug, which is based in Orlando, Florida, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 22, 2023, 10:13 AM