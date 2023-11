Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has secured $7.1 billion in total commitments after announcing the close of its fifth pan-Asia private equity fund, Bain Capital Asia Fund V. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson partners Kenneth Rosh, David Shapiro and Rebecca Zelenka.

November 22, 2023, 10:23 AM

