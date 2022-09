Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Energy Capital Partners announced that waste management company Biffa plc has agreed to a UK takeover code by the firm that values Biffa at approximately 1.3 billion pounds ($1.4 billion). Summit, New Jersey-based Energy Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Douglas Abernethy, Charles Armstrong, Steve Curtis, Jeff Greenberg and David Walker. Counsel information for Biffa, based in London, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 28, 2022, 9:30 AM