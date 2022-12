Corporate Deal

U.S. sports platform Fanatics has raised $700 million in a new financing round led by private equity firm Clearlake Capital. Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake was advised by Sidley Austin partners Mark Castiglia and Mehdi Khodadad. Counsel information for Jacksonville, Florida-based Fanatics was not immediately available.

December 07, 2022, 12:38 PM