Corporate Deal

Rollic Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive's publishing label, Zanga Inc., has acquired mobile game developer Popcore. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Take-Two was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Adam Turteltaub and Michael Ilter. Counsel information for Popcore, based in Berlin, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

November 18, 2022, 8:08 AM