Corporate Deal

Arsen, a French-based cybersecurity startup, announced that it has secured 2.5 million euros ($2.6 million) in a funding round led by Elaia Partners, with participation from LeFonds by French Founders and business angels. Paris-based Elaia Partners was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul. Counsel information for Arsen was not immediately available.

Cybersecurity

December 08, 2022, 9:45 AM