Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., together with its health care and blood center technology provider InVita Healthcare Technologies, announced that it has acquired BloodHub, a developer of supply chain management technology for blood suppliers and hospitals. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Joseph Hatina. Counsel information for BloodHub, based in Phoenix, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 10, 2022, 9:19 AM