Private equity firm Avathon Capital announced that it has sold its portfolio company and an early childhood education provider, Big Blue Marble Academy to Leeds Equity Partners. Auburn, Alabama-based Big Blue was represented by a Baker & Hostetler team led by partners Adam Skilken and Matthew Oliver. Counsel information for Leeds Equity, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

January 04, 2024, 11:16 AM

