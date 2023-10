Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised the representatives of the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $515 million. The issuance was announced Oct. 19 by Jacksonville, Florida-based Newfold Digital Holdings. The notes come due 2028. The Davis Polk team was led by partner John B. Meade.

Technology

October 20, 2023, 12:24 PM

nature of claim: /