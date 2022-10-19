Corporate Deal

LG Chem Ltd. has agreed to acquire oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company AVEO Oncology for an implied equity value of approximately $566 million. The all-cash transaction, announced Oct. 18, is expected to close in early 2023. Seoul, S. Korea-based LG Chem is advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Daniel Rees, Charles Ruck and Wonsuk 'Steve' Kang. AVEO Oncology, which is based in Boston, is represented by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 19, 2022, 8:55 AM