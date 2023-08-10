Corporate Deal

Tapestry Inc., the owner of accessories brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has agreed to acquire Capri Holdings Limited, a luxury fashion group consisting of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, for $8.5 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 10, is expected to close in 2024. New York-based Tapestry was advised by a Latham & Watkins team that included partners Joshua Dubofsky, Charles Ruck and Leah Sauter. Capri, which is based in New York, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team that was led by partners Joshua R. Cammaker and Mark A. Stagliano. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Barclays, which acted as financial adviser to Capri.

August 10, 2023, 2:40 PM

