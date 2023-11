Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Brentwood Associates has placed a significant growth investment in Far West Services LLC, a franchisee of Wingstop restaurants. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Brentwood was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Hamed Meshki and Dov Kogen. Counsel information for Far West, which is based in Costa Mesa, California, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 09, 2023, 11:41 AM

