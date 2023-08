Corporate Deal

AXA IM Alts has entered into an agreement to acquire a 25 percent stake in the Iberian renewables platform Finerge from Igneo Infrastructure Partners. The transaction, announced Aug. 4, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Igneo Infrastructure Partners was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partner Simon Tysoe. Counsel information for AXA IM was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

August 07, 2023, 8:11 AM

