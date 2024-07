Corporate Deal

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has agreed to acquire energy generation services provider Mobile Energy Rentals for $200 million. Houston-based Solaris was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team that included partners Michael Marek, Jackson A. O'Maley and Doug McWilliams. Mobile Energy was counseled by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Eric Otness and Jeff Romero.

Energy

July 11, 2024, 7:05 PM