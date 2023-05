Corporate Deal

Growth capital firm Bregal Milestone has secured 770 million euros ($829 million) after announcing the final close of its second fund, Bregal Milestone Fund II. Commitments were received from asset managers, family offices, fund of funds and pension plans. London-based Bregal Milestone was advised by Goodwin Procter.

Investment Firms

May 23, 2023, 8:55 AM

nature of claim: /