Corporate Deal

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. has agreed to acquire business development company First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Los Angeles-based Crescent Capital is counseled by Kirkland & Ellis. First Eagle Alternative, based in Boston, is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners David Blass and Christopher Healey.

Investment Firms

October 05, 2022, 8:08 AM