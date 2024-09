Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided NatWest Markets plc in connection with the underwriting of state treasury notes valued at an aggregate principal amount of 50 million euros ($55 million). The issuance was announced Sept. 12 by the German State of Saxony-Anhalt. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Christoph Enderstein.

Government

September 18, 2024, 10:28 AM