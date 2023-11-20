Corporate Deal

Carmot Therapeutics Inc., a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for diabetes and obesity, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Nov. 17 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Berkeley, California-based company is advised by Cooley partners Lauren Creel, David Peinsipp and Kristin VanderPas. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Shayne Kennedy and Phillip Stoup.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 20, 2023, 10:07 AM

