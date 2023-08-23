Corporate Deal

H.I.G. Capital, an alternative investment firm, has agreed to acquire Ascent Global Logistics, a logistics and supply chain solution services provider, from Elliott Investment Management. The transaction was announced August 22 and financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based H.I.G. Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Tana Ryan and Navneeta Rekhi. Belleville, Michigan-based Ascent was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Kevin Schmidt and Uri Herzberg. Counsel information for West Palm Beach, Florida-based Elliott was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

August 23, 2023, 3:00 PM

