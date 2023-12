Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., together with its platform, Threshold Brands, have placed an investment in Miracle Method Surface Refinishing, a bath and kitchen refinishing services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Miracle Method, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 14, 2023, 12:00 PM

