Unanet, an enterprise resource planning provider, announced that it has secured strategic funding from Onex Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Onex was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Chicago-based partners Shaun Hartley and Daniel Breslin. Counsel information for Unanet was not immediately available.

December 15, 2022, 8:00 AM