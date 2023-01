Corporate Deal

A single-asset continuation fund managed by Graham Partners Inc. has acquired the holdings in OptConnect Inc., a managed wireless connectivity provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based Graham Partners was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Andrea Schwartzman, Edward Nelson and Oliver Prakash-Jenkins. Counsel information for OptConnect, which is based in Kaysville, Utah, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 31, 2023, 7:58 AM