Corporate Deal

Iconic Artists Group has secured a strategic investment from HPS Investment Partners. Iconic Artists Group, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Alter, Kendrick & Baron. New York-based HPS was advised by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Stelios Saffos, Peter Sluka, Rick Offsay, Andrew Blumenthal.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 16, 2024, 8:31 AM

