The Orogen Group announced that it has placed a strategic investment in technology consultancy firm Brillio Holdings Inc. in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Orogen was advised by a Davis Polk team that included partners Louis Goldberg and Darren M. Schweiger. Brillio Holdings, which is based in Edison, New Jersey, was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by partners Michael Benjamin and Michael Podolny.

September 06, 2023, 9:52 AM

