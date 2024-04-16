Corporate Deal

Resideo Technologies has agreed to acquire Snap One Holdings Corp., a holding company that provides smart home products and services through its subsidiaries, for approximately $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced April 15, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Resideo was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Russell Leaf, Jared Fertman, Tej Prakash and Sean Ewen. Snap One, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Kirkland & Ellis counseled Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in connection with its $500 million perpetual convertible preferred equity investment in Resideo. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Rick Campbell, Kyle Elder and Kristen Molloy.

April 16, 2024, 10:46 AM

