Corporate Deal

Cadence Design Systems has agreed to acquire CEVA Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary and semiconductor design services company Intrinsix Corp. for $35 million. San Jose, California-based Cadence Design was advised by Baker McKenzie. The team was led by partners Aarthi Belani and Justin Bryant. Counsel information for CEVA, which is based in Mountain View, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 27, 2023, 9:30 AM

nature of claim: /