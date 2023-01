Corporate Deal

S&P Global Inc. has agreed to sell its engineering business to investment funds managed by KKR & Co. for $975 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The transaction, announced Jan. 17, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2023. New York-based S&P Global is advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Stephen Arcano and Jeffrey Brill. KKR is represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Banking & Financial Services

January 18, 2023, 7:57 AM