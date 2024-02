Corporate Deal

Investcorp announced that it has placed a growth investment in private markets investment specialist Banner Ridge Partners LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Banner Ridge was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team including partners Michael Bolotin, Matthew Dickman and William Regner. Counsel information for Investcorp was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 06, 2024, 12:14 PM

nature of claim: /