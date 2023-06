Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins advised the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.7 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 22 by Denver-based Civitas Resources Inc., an oil and natural gas company. The Vinson & Elkins corporate team was led by partners Thomas Zentner and David Stone.

June 26, 2023, 6:49 AM

