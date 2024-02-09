Corporate Deal

Owens Corning has agreed to acquire interior and exterior doors manufacturer Masonite International Cor. for approximately $3.9 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 9, is expected to close mid-2024. Toledo, Ohio-based Owens was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Stikeman Elliott. Masonite International, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was represented by Cassels Brock & Blackwell and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Benjamin M. Roth and Elina Tetelbaum.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 09, 2024, 10:45 AM

