Corporate Deal

Stifel Financial Corp. and Korea Investment & Securities Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Korea Investment Holdings, announced a joint venture agreement, in which the companies will form SF Credit Partners. St. Louis-based Stifel Financial was advised by a Dechert team that included partners Christopher Duerden, David Harris, Stephen Pratt, Corey Rose, Ken E. Young and Ari Zak. Korea Investment & Securities, based in Seoul, S. Korea, was represented by White & Case.

Banking & Financial Services

September 29, 2022, 10:42 AM