Corporate Deal

Arthur J. Gallagher has agreed to acquire the insurance operations of Eastern Insurance Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bankshares Inc. Concurrently, Eastern has agreed to merge with Cambridge Bancorp for an all stock consideration of approximately $528 million. The insurance transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Boston-based Eastern Bankshares was counseled by Nutter McClennen & Fish in both deals. Cambridge Bancorp, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was advised by Hogan Lovells in the Eastern and Cambridge merger deal.

Banking & Financial Services

September 21, 2023, 9:43 AM

nature of claim: /