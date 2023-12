Corporate Deal

Stonepeak has agreed to place a $200 million strategic growth investment in digital infrastructure provider TeleGuam Holdings. New York-based Stonepeak was advised by Sidley Austin partners Tim Chandler, Jeremy Pettit and Angela Richards. TeleGuam Holdings, which is based in Guam, was represented by a Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner team including partners Aaron Lang and Yonatan Nesher.

Telecommunications

December 19, 2023, 11:05 AM

