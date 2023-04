Corporate Deal

J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners has secured over $1 billion after announcing the final close of its inaugural growth equity fund. Commitments were received from J.P. Morgan, family offices, institutions and individual investors across the Americas, Europe and Asia. New York-based J.P. Morgan was advised by a Sidley Austin team including Chicago-based partners Joshua Cohen and Noam Waltuch.

Investment Firms

April 24, 2023, 7:31 AM

