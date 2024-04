Corporate Deal

Infrastructure investment management firm I Squared Capital announced that it has agreed to combine the North American operations of two of its portfolio companies. Transportation Equipment Network will acquire trailer leasing and rental market operator TIP Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mississauga, Canada-based TIP was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Amy Mahon, Yash Rupal, William Smolinski and Jiaying Zhang.

Transportation & Logistics

April 18, 2024, 12:04 PM

