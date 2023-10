Corporate Deal

Amber Therapeutics has acquired Bioinduction Limited and its Picostim DyNeuMo neuromodulation therapy platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Amber Therapeutics was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team led by partner Lou Lieto. Counsel information for Bristol, United Kingdom-based Bioinduction was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 12, 2023, 3:17 PM

nature of claim: /