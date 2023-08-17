Corporate Deal

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has agreed to sell supermarket chain Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. to Aldi in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Aug. 16, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Manuel Miranda and Adam Turteltaub. Aldi, which is based in Essen, Germany, was advised by the Kayne Law Group and Baker McKenzie. The Baker McKenzie team was led by partner Michelle Heisner.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 17, 2023, 10:18 AM

