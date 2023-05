Corporate Deal

Pfizer was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Drew & Napier in a debt issuance. Financial terms were not disclosed. Underwriters for the offering, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase, were advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Linklaters.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 16, 2023, 6:48 AM

