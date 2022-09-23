Corporate Deal

PlayUp Ltd., an online betting platform currently operating in Australia, New Zealand, India and several regulated states in the U.S., is going public via SPAC merger with IG Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, PlayUp will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $350 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 22, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. IG Acquisition Corp. is advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team and Richards, Layton & Finger. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Adam M. Givertz and Ian M. Hazlett. DLA Piper is counseling Innovation Capital, acting as financial advisor to PlayUp. Counsel information for PlayUp, which is based in Sydney, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 23, 2022, 10:00 AM