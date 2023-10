Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised an ad hoc group of term lenders in the underwriting of a debt offering. The issuance was announced Oct. 17 by St. Louis-based Pretium Packaging LLC. The Davis Polk team included partners Damian S. Schaible, David Schiff and Christian Fischer.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 18, 2023, 5:29 PM

