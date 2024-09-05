Corporate Deal

Edgewater Midstream, an EnCap Flatrock Midstream portfolio company, has agreed to acquire the Sinco Pipeline system and the Colex East and Colex West terminals in the Houston refining corridor from certain subsidiaries of Shell USA. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Edgewater Midstream was advised by a Baker Botts team including partners Michael Bresson, Joshua Davidson, Natasha Khan, Daniel Kruger and Scott Looper. Counsel information for Shell, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

September 05, 2024, 11:59 AM