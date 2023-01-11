Corporate Deal

Wejo Group Ltd., a cloud-based autonomous mobility software analytics company, is going public via SPAC merger with TKB Critical Technologies 1. As a result of the merger, Wejo will be listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction, announced Jan. 10, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Manchester, United Kingdom-based Wejo Group is represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Lorenzo Corte, Alec Jarvis, Denis Klimentchenko and David Schwartz. TKB Critical Technologies, which is based in El Segundo, California, is advised by White & Case. Paul Hastings is counseling Jefferies Financial Group, acting as financial adviser to TKB Critical and placement agent in connection with the anticipated PIPE.

Technology

January 11, 2023, 9:54 AM