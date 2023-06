Corporate Deal

Investment manager Neuberger Berman Group has placed an investment in Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Neuberger Berman is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Stelios Saffos, Peter Sluka, Jordan Miller, and Andrew Blumenthal. Counsel information for New York-based Mavis was not immediately available.

June 06, 2023, 10:36 AM

