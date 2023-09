Corporate Deal

American Physician Partners, a physician staffing firm, and certain of its affiliates have voluntary initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company seeks to obtain court approval to use cash collateral to fund its orderly wind down during the Chapter 11 cases. Brentwood, Tennessee-based American Physician was advised by Bass, Berry & Sims and a Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones team.

September 19, 2023, 10:37 AM

