Corporate Deal

Natural Balance Pet Foods and pet food company Canidae have agreed to merge and combine. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based L Catterton, majority shareholder of Canidae, was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Michael Collins, Evan D'Amico, Steven Shoemate and Eric Sloan. Counsel information for Natural Balance, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

March 23, 2023, 11:37 AM

