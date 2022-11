Corporate Deal

Accelmed Partners announced that it has placed a $35 million investment in SKNV Inc., a customized dermatology-focused skin care provider. Miami-based Accelmed Partners is advised by Jones Day partner Cameron A. Reese. Counsel information for SKNV, which is based in Pompano Beach, Florida, was not immediately available.

Health Care

November 22, 2022, 8:00 AM