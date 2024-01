Corporate Deal

Private equity firm TA Associates has placed a strategic growth investment in Rocscience, a 2D and 3D geotechnical software analysis company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based TA Associates was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Rocscience, which is based in Toronto, was not immediately available.

