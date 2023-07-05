Corporate Deal

Mars Inc. has agreed to acquire natural and health-focused refrigerated meal company Kevin's Natural Foods. The transaction, announced July 5, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. McLean, Virginia-based Mars was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Covington & Burling; and ArentFox Schiff team. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Michael Chao and Eric Swedenburg. Kevin’s Natural, which is based in Modesto, California, was represented by Sheppard Mullin Covington & Burling.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 05, 2023, 12:03 PM

nature of claim: /