Corporate Deal

Fiserv has agreed to sell its systems integration services unit and Costa Rica operations to Infinite Computer Solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rockville, Maryland-based Infinite Computer Solutions is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Sanjiv Kapur. Counsel information for Fiserv, based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, was not immediately available.

Fintech

October 24, 2022, 8:54 AM